1. Facebook announced a bunch of new features at its F8 developer conference. Developers can build apps on Messenger, and Facebook videos can be embedded on other websites.

2. YouTube is reportedly planning on relaunching its livestreaming service with an emphasis on video game streaming. The unveiling could come at the E3 gaming expo in June.

3. Uber accidentally uploaded an internal password to code-sharing site GitHub, and it’s fighting to see who viewed it. A court has ordered GitHub to hand over user data.

4. Twitter launched Periscope, its livestreaming video app. It’s the biggest competitor to Meerkat.

5. Sean Parker’s social media marketing company is shutting down in the UK. Staff at TheAudience were told on Wednesday that they would not receive their final month’s pay.

6. Oracle chairman Larry Ellison didn’t turn up to a keynote speech. Oracle says he has laryngitis.

7. Uber says that it is forming response teams to react to safety concerns. Independent experts are being brought in to advise the company.

8. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel will appear in the second season of HBO comedy show “Silicon Valley.” Google chairman Eric Schmidt appeared in the first season.

9. Google responded to a report about YouTube’s livestreaming relaunch with a GIF. The company insisted that the Daily Dot included the animated image as its comment.

10. Every British MP will get an iPad after the General Election. They’re going to be given a laptop and an iPad Air 2.

