1. Google has hired Morgan Stanley CFO Ruth Porat to become its CFO. She replaces Patrick Pichette, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

2. Apple has acquired database company FoundationDB. It makes fast and low-cost databases.

3. Facebook shares hit a record high. They rose to $US85.31 yesterday.

4. Apple is training its retail staff to give fashion advice. It’s hoping that the tips will help customers decide on which Apple Watch model they want to buy.

5. Tesla’s new Model X SUV was spotted out in the wild. It’s set to be officially unveiled in the third quarter of this year.

6. Twitter is testing autoplay videos. Some users of the iPhone app are seeing videos playing without them tapping.

7. Facebook accidentally leaked several announcements from its F8 developer conference. It’s unveiling Parse for IoT, Messenger as a platform, and something called a “teleportation station.”

8. Facebook launched a new feature called “On This Day” that shows your old posts. It’s very similar to Timehop, an app that does the same thing.

9. The Apple Watch has reportedly had issues “at every stage of development.” It sounds like it has been tricky to make the device.

10. Gossip app Secret could be planning on pivoting. It is considering joining a startup incubator.

