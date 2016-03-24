Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday.

1. An Israeli company named Cellebrite may be helping the FBI unlock an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters. The company has a forensic security division.

2. Google is planning a massive expansion of its data centre empire. It’s expanding the Google Cloud Platform to 12 more regions between now and the end of 2017.

3. Apple worries that spy technology has been secretly added to the computer servers it buys. At one point, the company even had people taking photographs of the motherboards in the computer servers it was using.

4. Photos claiming to show the controller for Nintendo’s new NX console have leaked online. The photos, which were posted on Reddit, show a slick, oval-shaped controller with nubs on either end.

5. Google visited a pawn shop to get back a leaked version of the new Google Glass. The pawn shop had listed the device on eBay.

6. London fintech startup GoCardless has raised $13 million (£9.1 million) in new funding. It claims that over 16,000 companies use its technology, and that it’s now processing over £1 billion of payments a year.

7. Pirates leaked a Blu-Ray version of the latest “Star Wars” movie online. There have been pirated versions of “The Force Awakens” available online before — but these have all been “cam” copies secretly recorded in cinemas using handheld cameras.

8. CurrencyFair raised €8 million (£6.3 million) for a marketing spree to rival TransferWise. The money comes from Octopus Ventures and Proxy Ventures.

9. The CEO and COO of Elite Daily, the millennial news site acquired by The Daily Mail last year, are leaving the company. They will leave the company on March 31.

10. Google is reportedly making a keyboard for the iPhone to boost Google searches on iOS. It will let users swipe to type and could include GIF search too.

