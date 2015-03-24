Good morning! It’s a slightly rainy start here in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Work chat app Slack is looking to raise more funding at a $US2 billion valuation. That would mean its valuation has doubled in six months.

2. Cyanogen raised $US80 million in new funding. It’s a version of the Android operating system that takes control away from Google.

3. Apple reportedly cut shipment targets for the Apple Watch in half. That could be due to problems with the AMOLED panels used in its screen.

4. Game streaming site Twitch may have been hacked. It was acquired by Amazon for $US970 million back in August.

5. Instagram launched a new app called Layout. It uses your photos to create collages.

6. Payments company Square has launched “cashtags.” They let businesses and people accept money through hashtags that start with dollar signs.

7. Google chairman Eric Schmidt says Google Glass isn’t dead. It stopped selling it earlier this year, but Schmidt says the company is still working on the device.

8. Facebook is testing a dialer app. It uses Facebook data to show who’s calling you.

9. A former Twitter employee is going to sue the company over gender discrimination. Tina Huang claims that the company’s hiring process is biased against women.

10. Microsoft is going to start preloading its apps on Samsung tablets. That’s going to hurt Google.

