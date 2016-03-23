Good morning! Here’s the technology news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Apple is rumoured to be working on two new “ultra-thin” MacBooks. It may be saving the 13 and 15-inch laptops for later this year.

2. Facebook activated its Safety Check feature in Brussels after the deadly attacks there. It took more than two hours for Facebook to activate the tool, prompting some frustration.

3. Apple said on Tuesday that it doesn’t plan to make an offer on British chip design company Imagination Technologies. Ars Technica reported that Apple was in “advanced talks” with the company.

4. Here’s the story of how face-swapping app MSQRD came to be acquired by Facebook. There was a bidding war with other companies.

5. Google asked over a 1,000 British teenagers if they wanted to launch a startup and most of them said no. The company is launching a new “Google Future Founders” scheme.

6. Here’s one way the FBI could be planning to break into an iPhone without Apple’s help. A forensic expert has outlined one method that could work.

7. Pact Coffee has cut 16 jobs days after abandoning a £1 million crowdfunding campaign. Pact Coffee CEO and founder Stephen Rapoport confirmed the layoffs with Business Insider.

8. Apple launched its latest iPhone without a video from head designer Jony Ive. Nobody knows where he was.

9. Oracle is suing Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is only about six months old, but it’s already being sued.

10. Amazon is suing a former employee who is now working at Target to prevent him from revealing trade secrets. He was hired as Target’s chief supply chain and logistics officer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.