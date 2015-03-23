AP Apple CEO Tim Cook

Good morning! It’s a bright start to the week in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know this morning.

1. New details of the refreshed Apple TV may have leaked. It could come with its own App Store, as well as Siri on the device.

2. Interim Reddit CEO Ellen Pao will be allowed to seek punitive damages in her case against VC firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. She is suing the company for gender discrimination.

3. Video streaming app Meerkat has raised $US12 million in new funding. The round was led by Greylock Partners, and the valuation was expected to be around $US40 million pre-money.

4. Antitrust officials in Europe are expected to file charges against Google. It’s reportedly going to happen “soon.”

5. Dating app Tinder has a new CEO. Former eBay executive Chris Payne is taking over from Sean Rad.

6. UN Women is no longer going to partner with Uber on an initiative to help women find jobs. Uber had previously announced that it had the UN’s support on the move.

7. Amazon is launching a service that’s similar to Amazon Prime, but for Android apps. It’s called Amazon Unlocked.

8. ABC News was given a look inside Apple’s testing process for the Apple Watch. It shows Apple employees using breathing masks as they exercise.

9. Amazon’s VP and general manager of payments is leaving. One of the products Matt Swann worked on, Amazon Wallet, was shut down in January.

10. India’s biggest Uber competitor, Ola, will start delivering food. Ola Cafe will serve lunch, dinner and evening snacks on demand.

