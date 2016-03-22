Good morning, here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Yesterday Apple announced a new, 4-inch iPhone: The iPhone SE. It’s going to cost $399 (£278) without a contract, or free with a two-year contract.

2. Apple also announced a new, 9.7-inch iPad Pro. That’s smaller than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that was previously released.

3. The US government has postponed tomorrow’s hearing with Apple and says it may not need the company to unlock an iPhone after all. An outside party instructed the government on a way to unlock the contested iPhone without help from Apple.

4. Gawker has been hit with another $25 million (£17.4 million) in damages in the Hulk Hogan sex tape trial. That’s on top of the $115 million (£80 million) damages awarded last week.

5. Security researchers discovered a flaw in Apple’s messaging system that could let hackers intercept photos. Apple fixed the issue in iOS 9.3, which was released yesterday.

6. Tunepics, the UK music and photo-sharing startup that promised to “define a generation,” has shut down. CEO Justin Cooke confirmed the closure to Business Insider.

7. An analyst says that food delivery and valet parking startups are turning out to be “donkeys not unicorns.” This kind of startup can get into financial trouble.

8. London Cocktail Club has cancelled its crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube. That follows the cancellation of the Pact Coffee campaign last week.

9. Elon Musk and his wife have filed for their second divorce. Talulah Riley filed to divorce Musk on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

10. Kindle users need to update their devices by today or they will stop connecting to the internet. The only way to fix a Kindle that didn’t receive the update is to connect it to a computer and manually install the update.

