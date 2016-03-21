Good morning, here’s the technology you need to know to start off the week.

1. Apple will hold an event at its Cupertino campus later today where it’s expected to reveal a new, smaller iPhone, a smaller iPad Pro, and accessories for the Apple Watch. There could be surprises, however.

2. Gawker lost its lawsuit with wrestler Hulk Hogan over a sex tape posted on its site, and so far a jury has awarded Hogan $115 million (£80 million) in damages. The jury will meet again today to decide whether to award even more damages.

3. Pact Coffee abandoned its £1 million crowdfunding campaign after raising less than a fifth of its target. It cancelled the Crowdcube campaign with days left to go.

4. Twitter turns 10 years old today. The company started celebrating the anniversary last night.

5. Jeremy Clarkson gave up drinking to “stay sharp” while negotiating his Amazon Prime deal. It took between four and five months.

6. Netflix will pay more than $90 million (£62 million) for a new Will Smith movie. It’s a cop thriller called “Bright.”

7. Yahoo may let Facebook sell ads on Tumblr to get the business back on track. The website is only able to sell ads on 10% to 15% of its available inventory of web pages.

8. Microsoft apologised after hiring scantily clad “schoolgirl” dancers for a party that it hosted. Microsoft Xbox boss Phil Spencer issued a full apology.

9. People are criticising Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for taking a run in Beijing without wearing a mask. They claim that it sets a dangerous example to tourists.

10. Evernote’s CEO ripped out and replaced his entire leadership team. New CEO Chris O’Neill introduced seven new executives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.