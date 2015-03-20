Good morning! It’s a cloudy day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know to finish off your week.

1. Peter Chou, the CEO of HTC, is stepping down. He is being replaced by current chairwoman Cher Wang. Chou will remain at the Taiwanese electronics company in a new role.

2. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wanted to bring antitrust charges against Google back in 2012. Key members of the FTC believed the company’s “conduct has resulted — and will result — in real harm to consumers and innovation.” But the investigation was ultimately closed down.

3. The FAA just granted Amazon permission to conduct drone flight tests. The online giant wants to use drones to deliver its products, but its previously run up against America’s relatively strict regulations. Much of its testing has been done in Cambridge, England as a result.

4. Rovio, the Finnish company behind hit mobile game Angry Birds, is in trouble. As interest in its flagship franchise has waned, profits have cratered.

5. Google is making a luxury smartwatch with Tag Hauer. The high-end device will compete with the Apple Watch, which runs to as much as $US17,000.

6. The websites of Reuters, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and Bloomberg have become inaccessible in China. The country has a strict firewall filtering content nicknamed the “Great firewall of China.” GreatFire, a website that monitors censorship in the country, has also come under attack.

7. Apple has drawn criticism after continuing not to include the ability to track menstrual cycles in its Health app. It tracks everything from sleep to copper intake, but neglects womens’ health.

8. Richard Branson says Virgin might go to war with Tesla. His company has multiple teams working on electric cars, Branson told a reporter.

9. A+, Ashton Kutcher’s viral content website, has raised $US3.5 million at a $US30 million valuation. Launched a year ago, the company was previously caught plagiarising content, but that hasn’t stopped it growing to 50 million monthly readers.

10. Larry King has a dedicated voicemail hotline he dictates his tweets to. He leaves voicemails which are then transcribed and posted by his assistant.

NOW WATCH: Jeff Bezos Slams Silly Google Perks Like Massages



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.