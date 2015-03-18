Good morning! It’s a chilly morning in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Deep web drug marketplace Evolution has disappeared. Its administrators have seemingly run off with all the money, an estimated $US12 million.

2. Google is going to start reviewing apps before they hit the Play store. That’s just like what Apple does.

3. Facebook officially announced a feature that will let people send money through Facebook Messenger. But it’s only going to be available to users in the US.

4. Nintendo shares were up 27.5% yesterday after it announced that it would start developing smartphone games. Nintendo had always kept its games on its own consoles.

5. Amazon has bought the entire .free domain. Google bought .PhD.

6. Dataminr raised $US130 million in new funding. The tool that lets people find important tweets is rumoured to be valued at around $US700 million.

7. A photo of what could be the Apple Watch’s packaging has surfaced. But an Apple source told us it could just be the internal shipping box.

8. Uber drivers in Amsterdam have been attacked by masked men. Groups of men armed with hammers and brass knuckles have been seeking out Uber drivers.

9. Microsoft says that Windows 10 will launch this summer. But it still hasn’t announced an exact date.

10. Discovery and Viacom are in talks to join Apple’s new TV service. The bundle is going to feature around 25 different channels.

NOW WATCH: This video of teenagers dangling at the top of a Hong Kong skyscraper is beyond intense



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.