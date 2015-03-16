Good morning! It’s a rainy start to the week in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Elon Musk is going to solve a big problem for Tesla drivers this week. He has promised to fix “range anxiety” – the problem of cars not being able to last until their next charge.

2. Google accidentally leaked hundreds of thousands of users’ personal details. There was a problem with its WHOIS privacy – and it didn’t notice for two years.

3. Facebook has acquired The Find. It’s a startup that works as a search engine for products up for sale online.

4. Cyanogen is raising $US110 million in funding. It makes a version of the Android operating system that isn’t controlled by Google.

5. New details of Apple’s electric car project may have leaked. The car is reportedly codenamed “SG5.”

6. BlackBerry is launching an ultra-secure tablet. It’s based on a Samsung product – but this one will have increased security.

7. Edward Snowden gave a talk at a tech conference on Saturday – but it was interrupted by random people. The Google Hangout video call was accidentally made public.

8. Snapchat’s COO is leaving the company. She was a well-known executive.

9. Jay Z held a meeting with some of the biggest names in music about his new streaming site. Kanye West, Daft Punk and Jack White were all there.

10. Protesters at SXSW held an anti-robot demonstration. They’re worried about Artificial Intelligence.

