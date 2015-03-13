Good morning! It’s a pretty dull day in London, but it might warm up later. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple CEO Tim Cook called into CNBC’s Mad Money last night. He told Jim Cramer that 11,000 people have signed up to a heart disease study using ResearchKit.

2. We got hold of some numbers from Microsoft’s cloud business Azure. It has generated $US1 billion in revenue since 2011.

3. Intel has cut its outlook for the first quarter of 2015.Stock was down over 4% after the announcement.

4. Amazon has acquired connected device analytics company 2lemetry. It makes sense of internet-connected devices in the office or retail stores.

5. The man who claimed to own half of Facebook used a purpose-built contraption to go missing and leave his electronic tracking bracelet behind. Paul Ceglia claimed in 2012 that he had a contract granting him 50% of Facebook.

6. IBM is considering using the technology behind Bitcoin for its payment systems. It’s thinking about using the blockchain to process payments in different currencies.

7. Morgan Stanley says that Tesla’s stock price “could realistically multiply by ten.” It’s optimistic about the company’s battery developments.

8. Tim Cook offered Steve Jobs part of his liver to try and save his life. But Jobs refused.

9. The BBC is making a TV drama based on the “Grand Theft Auto” video game series. It’s part of the BBC’s new “Make it Digital” initiative.

10. The UK government has released its review into GCHQ’s mass surveillance. We collected the most important parts.

