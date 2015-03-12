Good morning! It’s another sunny morning in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Box reported its first earnings — and investors weren’t happy. Box shares were down as much as 17% after it missed analysts’ EPS estimates.

2. Apple’s App Store was down for several hours yesterday. It blamed the problem on a DNS error.

3. Alibaba is reportedly planning to invest in Snapchat. It’s considering investing $US200 million at a $US15 billion valuation.

4. The Guardian has retracted much of its reporting about gossip app Whisper. It had claimed that it was secretly storing the location of its users.

5. Lyft raised $US530 million in new funding at a $US2.5 billion valuation. The funding round was led by Japanese online retailer Rakuten.

6. Jay Z has reportedly completed his acquisition of Swedish music streaming company Aspiro. The last group of shareholders has voted to accept his takeover bid.

7. A Dutch judge has scrapped the country’s phone and internet data collection law. The judge said that it had privacy concerns.

8. Uber and Lyft have failed to convince judges that their drivers are independent contractors. Drivers are arguing that they are employees.

9. Google has opened its first retail store. We went inside the world’s first Google store in London.

10. Some Apple stores had problems making sales during the App Store outage. The problems also had an effect on the company’s internal network.

