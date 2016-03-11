Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Apple’s next iPhone launch will happen on March 21. The company has sent out invites to its spring event, where it is expected to launch the “iPhone SE.”

2. Google wants to make its Fibre service 1,000 times faster than it is today. Google Fibre is its already-super-fast internet service.

3. The people who bought part of bust payments business Powa could face a fight over its technology. Cambridge company Ensygnia placed Powa on formal notice of its potential infringement of Ensygnia’s IP [intellectual property].”

4. It sounds like Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer plans to fight activist investors who want her fired. There is pressure on the struggling internet business to overhaul its structure.

5. Apple has issued an angry response to the US Department of Justice. It says the Department’s claims are a “cheap shot” that are “intended to smear the other side.”

6. A Deliveroo bag brought a London street to a standstill after police thought it was a bomb. Bishopsgate was closed down for half an hour on Thursday.

7. The worst of Apple’s iPhone slump might be over. Credit Suisse thinks that supply chain orders “may be better than feared.”

8. Wikipedia has launched a new app for iOS. TechCrunch reports it focuses on discovery and personalisation.

9. People are reportedly continuing to sell guns on Facebook despite the ban. That’s according to a report from Forbes.

10. Google’s artificial intelligence might take on classic nineties strategy video game “Starcraft” next. Its DeepMind AI is currently in the middle of a series of games of Go with a human world champion — and winning.

