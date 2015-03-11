REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple CEO Tim Cook

Good morning! It’s a bright start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple shareholders are asking Tim Cook to buy Tesla. Cook made it clear that he was avoiding the questions.

2. New iPhones will reportedly use the Force Touch technology Apple debuted in its updated Macbooks. Apple is also testing pink iPhones.

3. Apple has been working with Facebook on its Open Compute Project. Its aim is to try and disrupt the computer hardware industry in the same way that Linux disrupted software.

4. Wikipedia is suing the NSA. It claims that the US spy agency’s mass surveillance is unconstitutional.

5. Twitter has opened an office in Hong Kong. It’s still blocked in mainland China, but the Hong Kong office could be a step to try and change that.

6. Uber has promised to create 1 million jobs for women by 2020. It’s working with UN Women on the initiative.

7. Peter Thiel is joining Y Combinator. He’s going to be working as an adviser, not an investor.

8. Google has launched its Calendar app on the iPhone. It used to be available only on Android.

9. Apple Stores pay less rent because they bring more people into malls. One mall said that having an Apple Store can raise sales by 10%.

10. A man who claimed to own Facebook has gone missing. Paul Ceglia’s lawyers found his electronic tracking bracelet in his home.

