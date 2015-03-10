AP Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the new Apple Watch.

Good morning! It’s a crisp, bright day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know halfway through the week.

1. Apple has announced the pricing of the Apple Watch. The low-end Sport version ranges between $US350 and $US399. The standard Apple Watch Collection will be $US549-$US1,049. The high-end gold Apple Watch Edition, meanwhile, starts at $US10,000, with the priciest model costing $US17,000. It launches on April 24.

2. Apple is also launching a new range of MacBooks. They have a 12-inch screen and come in silver, space grey and gold. Launching on April 10, they will retail for between $US1,299 and $US1,599.

3. The CIA has been conducting a “multi-year, sustained effort to break the security of Apple’s iPhones and iPads.” The report comes from the Intercept, and is based on documents provided by exiled NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

4. Pioneering tech blog GigaOm is closing down. The company ran out of money, and the closure came as a surprise even to its writers.

5. Apple has installed a permanent undeletable Apple Watch advertisement on people’s iPhones. The app comes bundled with the new iOS 8.2 software update, and contains promo videos.

6. HBO is coming to Apple TV. Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the news at last night’s keynote.

7. A former Google employee alleges she was sexually harassed while working for the company and nothing was done about it. Now working for Medium, engineer Kelly Ellis made the comments on Twitter.

8. Twitter has bought video-streaming startup Periscope. The product hasn’t actually launched yet, and the deal was “sizable,” above $US50 million, according to one source.

9. Google has launched its first major update for Android since November. It comes with a feature called Device Protection that locks down your smartphone. It could help cut down on theft.

10. GoPro’s stock is tanking again. The stock is at its lowest in several months, and has been declining since Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi announced its own 16 megapixel GoPro competitor camera.

