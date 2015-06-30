Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple Music is set for release today. To use it, iPhone and iPad users will need to download and install a new iOS update, iOS 8.4, which will also become available today.



2. Music recognition app Shazam has launched new social features that let people “follow” musicians. Pitbull, Calvin Harris, Wiz Khalifa, Coldplay, One Direction and Usher are launching profiles on the mobile app, letting fans see what they’re listening to.



3. Uber could be seeing $US470 million in operating losses with $US415 million in revenue, according to a bond prospectus. But it isn’t clear whether these numbers are the results of one quarter, a full year, or some other time period, or where exactly they come from.



4. Two Uber bosses were taken into custody in France. The move came as part of a probe into its cheaper taxi service UberPOP.

5. First Round Capital believes some billion-dollar tech “unicorns” will be exposed as frauds. “We believe that some of them will be exposed as nothing more than horses with sticks taped to their heads,” the firm’s lead partner, Josh Kopelman, wrote in a letter to limited partners.



6. AOL, which is now owned by Verizon, will make Microsoft’s Bing its default search engine instead of Google for the next ten-years. The switch will take place in January 2016.



7. Netflix will likely hit 70 million subscribers by the end of the year. That will include over 26 million international subscribers forecast by years end, in over 50 countries.



8. SoundCloud CEO Alexander Ljung gave a rare interview, but didn’t answer very many important questions. “No comment”.



9. A fake news site is masquerading as The New York Times. “NYTimes.com.co” seems to have been around since February.

10. Apple has acquired nearly all the patents belonging to a biometric technology firm called Privaris. The patents could be related to Apple’s plans to build a buttonless phone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.