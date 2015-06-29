REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Upmarket Airbnb rival onefinestay just raised £25 million. Deep technology fund Intel Capital and Hyatt Hotels took part in the round, which doubles the total raised by the 5-year-old company to $US80 million (£50.8 million).

2. British cyber security company Sophos is going public at a £1 billion valuation. This makes the company, which develops and sells software and hardware designed to keep businesses and their information safe from hackers, Europe’s latest tech “unicorn”.

3. Space X failed in its attempt to create a reusable rocket. It was unable to retrieve one of its Falcon 9 rockets, the CRS-7, after a launch on Sunday, because it exploded about two minutes after launch.



4. Apple is rumoured to have started building the iPhone 7 already. It could also have a Force Touch display.

5. Google’s artificial-intelligence bot says the purpose of living is ‘to live forever’. The company has been testing an that learns how to respond in conversations based on examples from a training set of dialogue, but is able to give new answers to new questions.

6. Apple is going to add a new feature to Apple Maps to tell you exactly which exit to take when exiting a tube or train station.It will be available with iOS 9.

7. Members of the LGBT community protested against Facebook’s “authentic name” policy during San Francisco’s Pride Parade on Sunday. Many feel the policy is discriminatory towards the LGBT community, whose members may go by nicknames or pseudonyms for safety, or to better express their identity.

8. Airbnb is now worth $US25.5 billion, after finalising a $US1.5 billion funding round, according to a person close to the company. This is more than the $US1 billion funding figure leaked two weeks ago.

9. Twitter’s vice president of corporate development is leaving the company. Rishi Garg joined Twitter in May, and did not say what he would be doing next.

10. Apple Music will be on Sonos home audio systems by the end of 2015. 9t05 Mac reports that Apple Music users can use a connected Apple TV or Airport Express to listen to music off their Mac, iPhone or iPad through Sonos in the meantime.

