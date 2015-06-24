Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Jay Z’s music streaming service Tidal has lost a second CEO in three months. Interim CEO Peter Tonstad has resigned from the company.

2. London startup Currency Cloud has raised $US18 million (£11.37 million) in new funding. It powers sites like TransferWise, WorldRemit and Azimo.

3. Uber is raising even more money in China. And the way the deal is structured means that it’s a better deal for Uber if it IPOs soon.

4. Leaked documents from Edward Snowden show the techniques that GCHQ uses to discredit its targets. British spies use social media to spread information online.

5. Box has announced a big partnership deal with IBM. The two companies will integrate their products, making Box a more attractive prospect for enterprise companies.

6. Google cofounder Sergey Brin is divorcing his wife Anne Wojcicki. They married in 2007 and have two children together.

7. Palantir is raising $US500 million at a $US20 billion valuation. That makes it the third most-valuable startup in the US behind Uber and Airbnb.

8. Mattress startup Casper has raised $US55 million in new funding. Investors include actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

9. Many major online retailers have banned the sale of confederate flags. Amazon, eBay, Etsy and Google have all removed listings.

10. Netflix is splitting its stock seven ways. A stock dividend will be payable on July 14.

