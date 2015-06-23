REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple CEO Tim Cook

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. The European Commission is ordering Google to make some big changes to the way it displays search results. A charge sheet was sent to the search giant in April.

2. Apple could be developing an iPhone with no physical home button. It could instead read fingerprints and presses made on the screen.

3. Snapchat is launching an ad agency with The Daily Mail and WPP. It’s going to be called “Truffle Pig.”

4. Newly released Snowden documents show that the NSA and GCHQ have been targeting antivirus companies. Kaspersky Lab is one of the main targets.

5. Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company decides on what colour iPhones to make due in part to Chinese tastes. China is a huge market for Apple, and is likely a major reason why it has started making gold products.

6. Samsung has developed a new “Safety Truck” which has a camera on the front and a screen on the back. It helps drivers to see what’s ahead before overtaking.

7. Researchers at Tel Aviv University have figured out how to hack into a laptop using just pita bread and a radio. It relies on the electromagnetic radiation that laptops give off.

8. Google is launching “News Lab,” a project to help journalists and media organisations. Journalists will be able to use Google tools in their reporting.

9. Morgan Stanley says that Google’s stock price could be $US100 higher if it became more transparent about its revenue. The investment bank suggests that Google could break down its revenue better.

10. Delivery startup Instacart is reclassifying some of its workers as employees. Its contractors will now have more workplace rights.

NOW WATCH: The 12 best new features coming to the iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.