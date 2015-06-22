Christopher Solk/Getty Images Taylor Swift won her fight against Apple.

Good morning! Here are the 10 things in tech you need to know to start the week:

1. Apple has changed its mind about Apple Music, and will now pay artists for plays during the three-month free trial. That change comes less than a day after Taylor Swift wrote a blog post criticising Apple over its decision not to pay royalties.

2. Samsung has promised to fix the security vulnerability that left 600 million smartphones vulnerable to hackers. The company says it’s unlikely that anyone will actually get hacked through the flaw.

3. French audio hardware company Devialet has raised $US20 million in new funding. It’s going to use the money to expand into the US.

4. Uber has stopped allowing drivers and passengers to carry guns. Uber used to defer to local laws over the issue, but now it has changed its legal terms to make it clear that people can’t carry guns in Uber vehicles.

5. Tesla wants its new SUV to appeal to women. CEO Elon Musk has reportedly said that the Model S is “a little too guy centric.”

6. Google Ventures has made its second investment in Europe. It invested in an Oxford University fund called Oxford Sciences Innovation.

7. Recruiters have reportedly been targeting employees of SurveyMonkey following the death of its CEO. The company’s head of HR says that it has been a problem since the death of Dave Goldberg.

8. Cleaners at office space startup WeWork claim that the company threatened to fire them if they unionise. Janitors have been protesting outside one of the company’s New York offices.

9. Amazon is planning to pay some book authors by the number of pages viewed. Authors who publish Kindle titles directly through Amazon will be affected by the change.

10. Reddit’s moderators feel that the site has a “terrible problem” with leadership and direction. Multiple moderators said that they have concerns.

