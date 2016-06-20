Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Facebook has its annual shareholders meeting today. As Recode reports, the social network is expected to reappoint Peter Thiel to its board, despite his secret legal war against news site Gawker.

2. Apple is refusing to fund the US Republican convention, Politico reports. The Cupertino company is opposed to many of the comments made by the party’s caustic nominee for president, Donald Trump.

3. The queen of Silicon Valley is helping Google go after Amazon’s most profitable business. Diane Green is leading the search giant’s cloud business.

4. A hacker who stole more than $50 million (£34 million) of cryptocurrency Ethereum claims the funds are legally theirs, The Verge reports. The unidentified attacker exploited a vulnerability in an experimental organisation called The DAO.

5. Snapchat’s CEO wore the company’s secret-camera sunglasses in public — and nobody noticed. Evan Spiegel wore the experimental tech out back in August 2015.

6. The creators of Netflix hit “Making a Murderer” had a 10-year struggle to get the show onto your screen. Business Insider has taken a deep-dive look at how the TV show came together.

7. Selling software to big companies is a “baroque tribal ritual bloodletting,” says one investor. Andreessen Horowitz general partner Martin Casado knows a thing or two about the inner workings of the tech industry.

8. New images show what riding inside of Hyperloop pods could look like. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies have released new renders of the experimental tech.

9. A flaw in Acer’s online store let hackers steal a year’s worth of customer credit card details. The computer company has informed the California attorney general about the breach, ZDNet reports.

10. Video streaming site Twitch is cracking down on bots — and suing their creators. Seven bot-makers are being taken to court, according to Polygon.

