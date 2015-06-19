Good morning! Here’s what you need to know in tech to finish off your week.

1. Twitter has launched “Project Lightning,” a big new way to follow live events. Human editors will curate feeds of tweets about major sporting and cultural events, which will be followable even if the user is not logged in.

2. Details about the new Apple Watch 2 have leaked. The first smartwatch from Apple has only been on sale for a month or so, but we now have our first indicator of what its successor will include. There will be a camera and Wi-Fi functionality, among other features.

3. Nokia is going to start making mobile phones again. CEO Rajeev Suri said in an interview it intends to start building smartphones in 2016, once its agreement with Microsoft allows it to.

4. WhatsApp has been slammed by privacy advocates. Pressure group EFF put out its annual “Who Has Your Back?” scorecard grading companies on how they respond to government requests for data, and the Facebook-owned messaging service scored joint-lowest. In contrast, Apple was among the companies lauded.

5. Moments, the hot new app from Facebook, won’t be available in Europe because of regulatory concerns. The photo-sharing app is powered by facial recognition, but Facebook has previously stopped using the tech on the continent because regulators said it might be illegal.

6. One of the UK’s biggest YouTube stars might be joining Apple’s new music streaming platform. Jamal Edwards told us in an interview that he had signed an non-disclosure agreement — indicating he is at least in talks with Apple. It suggests Apple might be exploring the possibility of putting video content on its new platform.

7. Google secretly acquired a company that wants to stop you using apps. Agawi builds technology that lets users stream apps rather than download them. It makes sense: Google makes the majority of its money through search, so it wants to keep you on the mobile web.

8. Twitter wanted to broadcast the first streaming-only NFL game — but lost to Yahoo’s $US20 million bid. The game will be played in London. This doesn’t mean there won’t be any partnership between Twitter and the NFL. There is already a content deal to post NFL highlights on Twitter, splitting the ad revenue.

9. FitBit had a very strong market debut, with shares up $US48.4% upon closing. Shares opened 52% on the first day of trading, The New York Times reports, ultimately closing just below that. CEO James Park said it proves they are “the clear market leader.”

10. There are ongoing layoffs at IBM. Watchdog organisation [email protected] has been tracking the worker cuts.

