Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know in tech this Thursday.

1. There has been a major executive shake-up at Microsoft. Stephen Elop, formerly CEO of Nokia, is among those who have left the company. Here’s a link to Satya Nadella’s email to staff.

2. Airbnb is raising $US1 billion at a massive $US24 billion valuation. The massive new funding round, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, would make the room rental service more valuable than the Marriott hotel chain.

3. A huge security flaw has been discovered in Apple devices that could allow hackers to steal your passwords and data. The vulnerability exists on iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.

4. Google has revamped Google Trends. It now provides real-time data and helps identify stories that are trending at any given time.

5. Nest launched its first new product since being acquired by Google — a smart camera. It’s called the “Nest Cam,” but there’s one major problem: It doesn’t work outdoors.

6. A ruling from the California Labour Commission threatens to undermine Uber’s entire business model. The ruling said the ride-sharing service’s drivers are employees, not independent contractors. The ruling isn’t binding, but it could set a huge precedent.

7. Fitness tracker FitBit has IPO-ed at $US20 a share. It is higher than previous estimates, and the IPO raised $US740 million altogether, valuing the company at $US4.1 billion, Fortune reports.

8. 10-second ads on Snapchat can cost up to $US400,000. The company charges marketers two cents per view on a 10-second ad on Live Stories, which can be viewed up to 20 million times.

9. Apple is enjoying massive profits on the sale of additional bands for the Apple Watch. Research company Slice Intelligence says that though the entry-level sports band retails for $US49, it costs just $US2.05 to make.

10. AT&T has been hit with a huge $US100 million fine for ‘throttling’ the connections of its unlimited plan customers. The FTC announced it would be fining the company for “misleading” its customers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.