Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Twitter CEO Dick Costolo is stepping down. Jack Dorsey, one of the original founders of the company, will be interim CEO.

2. Dorsey hasn’t denied that he’s interested in becoming the company’s full-time CEO. But Twitter has yet to find a full-time replacement for Costolo.

3. Facebook and Microsoft are partnering for the launch of Oculus VR. The first Oculus Rift will come with an Xbox One controller and adaptor, and will support Windows 10.

4. Apple made it easier for app developers to drop support for older iPads with iOS 9. People who still have 2nd, 3rd, or 4th generation iPads, which run on 32-bit technology, might not be able to use as many of their favourite apps.

5. Uber’s top cities are no longer in the US. The company is seeing huge growth in China, and now Guangzhou, Hangzhou, and Chengdu are the company’s the three largest cities on a trips basis.

6. Facebook Messenger has added 100 million users in the last three months. The standalone app now boasts 700 million users.

7. Reddit has banned a subreddit dedicated to hating fat people. Many of the site’s users are furious.

8. Google’s Footpath Labs, a new company built to help fix cities, could start putting digital advertising screens in thousands of pay phone booths. CEO Dan Doctoroff has put in a bid for pay-phone and outdoor advertising company Titan Outdoors, which was working on a similar project in New York.

9. Leaked images suggest that home technology company Nest is launching a new wireless camera. It would be the company’s first new product since it was acquired by Google for $US3.2 billion (£2.07 billion) in 2014.

10. Jawbone has sued rival fitness band maker Fitbit for the second time in two weeks. The company says Fitbit infringed on Jawbone patents, and is seeking a sales injunction against Fitbit products.

