Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Kaspersky labs admits it was hacked.Attackers used malware related to the Stuxnet attack that targeted states like Iran, India, France, and the Ukraine in 2011 to try and learn more about the firm’s services. Kaspersky says nothing was compromised.

2. Apple’s latest software update dropped a big hint about the iPhone 7’s camera. It looks like the next iPhone’s front-facing camera will capture 1080p video, shoot in 240-frames-per-second slow motion, capture panoramic images, and use a new flash.

3. Payroll giant ADP has slapped HR software startup Zenefits with a lawsuit. The two companies have gone to war. Zenefits responded to ADP suddenly blocking access to its payroll system by offering to pay customers to ditch ADP.

4. Spotify announced a $US526 million funding round just days after the launch of Apple Music. The company now says it has 75 million users, 20 million of which are paying subscribers.

5. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to begin to test beaming high-speed internet from space using satellites. Tests for the project would start next year, but it wouldn’t be up and running for another five years.

6. Microsoft acquired, then immediately shut down, an enterprise startup called BlueStripe that had raised $US14 million. It will take BlueStripe’s technology and add it into some of Microsoft’s major enterprise products like System Center.

7. Google is launching an independent innovation lab to help improve cities. Footpath Labs will create new products, platforms and partnerships to tackle the costs of living, efficient transportation, and energy usage.

8. Language-learning startup Duolingo raised $US45 million in a round led by Google Capital. It’s the most-downloaded education app on both Google Play and iTunes.

9. Online grocer Ocado is creating an army of robots to pick up your shopping for you. The league of robots will be developed under the “SecondHands Project” to help human Ocado employees.

10. Japanese messaging app operator Line just launched its own music streaming service. It will offer access to a library of 1.5 million songs for 1,000 yen ($US8.13) a month, but hopes to expand that library to 5 million.

