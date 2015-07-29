Amazon An Amazon delivery drone.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. Twitter’s shares dropped off a cliff. The company beat Wall Street’s financial targets for Q2, but it posted a gloomy user growth forecast, prompting stock to drop by 12%.

2. The first Windows 10 reviews are in, and it looks like a winner. Microsoft’s new operating system launches globally today, and it has been well-received.

3. Amazon wants to create drone-only airspace for high-speed deliveries. The online retail giant is currently testing the use of UAVs to deliver goods.

4. Two Twitter executives have jumped ship. As the company posted its quarterly earnings, director of product management Todd Jackson and vice president of product management Christian Oestline announced their departures from the company.

5. Yelp shares have plunged after the company slashed its outlook for full-year earnings. They dropped by as much as 16% in after-hours trading on Tuesday night.

6. Amazon is partnering with Y Combinator, Indiegogo, and Andreessen Horowitz to create a new marketplace for startups. It is called Launchpad, VentureBeat reports, and startups can create profiles and accept pre-orders for their products.

7. Motorola has unveiled its latest versions of its premium smartphone, the Moto X. It comes in two variations, the Moto X Style, and the Moto X Play. The latter is more durable but with slightly lower specs.

8. Motorola also launched a new budget smartphone. Previous Moto G’s have been liked by critics, and the new third-generation model also looks excellent.

9. Intel has developed a new kind of storage chip than is 1,000 times faster than flash memory. The Verge reports that the new tech was created in partnership with Micron.

10. Another senior Reddit employee has left the company. Jessica Moreno is the fourth senior female employee to leave in under a month.

