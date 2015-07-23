Good morning! Here’s all the tech news you need to know today.

1. The next two Samsung smartphones — the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus — could be revealed on August 13. The company may hold an event in New York to introduce the two new phones.

2. Regulators have reportedly issued subpoenas to Apple’s streaming music rivals. They’re cranking up their investigation into whether Apple has been gaining an unfair advantage over competitors with its App Store fees.

3. YouTube has poached an MTV exec to jumpstart its plan to take on television with original content. Susanne Daniels served as MTV’s head of programming for three years, and will be taking the new position of VP of Originals at YouTube.

4. Microsoft’s Xbox One video game console could be your next work computer. Microsoft is working on mouse and keyboard support and has said it will eventually load up a full-blown version of Windows 10.

5. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is dropping his proposed bill to limit the growth of for-hire vehicle companies like Uber — for now. The city will now be conducting a four-month study of congestion, traffic, and pollution, which it said Uber might be contributing to.

6. The war between HR software startup Zenefits and its partner/competitor payroll giant ADP is still in full swing. ADP now insists Zenefits CEO Parker Conrad lied about their payroll administration agreement.

7. Starbucks has chosen Lyft over Uber in a new scheme giving points toward free coffees each time customers take a ride.They will get “stars” added to their Starbucks loyalty card.

8. Experts think Apple has sold 2.5 Apple Watches since its April launch. Tim Cook didn’t break down their sales figures at this week’s earnings call.

9. Flipboard is reported to have raised $US50 million in new funding. It also now has 70 million active monthly users.

10. Analysts at Cowen have downgraded Apple’s stock because they are worried about demand in China. Earlier this week China reported its slowest GDP growth in two decades.

NOW WATCH: Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.