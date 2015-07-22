REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s all the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple stock fell by 7% in after-hours trading after the company reported its third-quarter results yesterday. While the company actually beat expectations for revenue and earnings, iPhone sales weren’t as good as analysts expected.

2. People are starting to get worried about their cars being hacked. After a Wired reporter’s vehicle was taken control of remotely in a test, two US senators have proposed that there be federal standards of protection for vehicles and driver data.

3. Microsoft’s earnings report showed that off-balance sheet revenues (long-term commitments that haven’t been collected yet) are at an all-time high of $US24.5 billion. This bodes pretty well for the company after a mixed quarter that beat analysts’ expectations.

4. GoPro’s second-quarter earnings crushed expectations. Sales came in at $US419.9 million, compared to the estimate of $US395.2 million.

5. Jet.com, a company that raised $US225 million to take on Amazon, just officially launched. The site promises to offer prices that are 10-15% lower than anywhere else, and people have to pay a $US50 yearly membership to shop.

6. Smartphone manufacturer Huawei says shipments of its smartphones were up 39%. The Chinese company said that revenue was up thanks to its line of high-end smartphones.

7. A Dutch city is planning to build roads from recycled plastic.The project will start out in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

8. Ashley Madison says it has secured the data leaked from its customers after it was hacked earlier this week. But services such as “bulletproof” hosting and the Deep Web would make it difficult for the site to completely remove its customers’ details from the internet.

9. Google is about to kill off the photo features in Google+. The move comes after the launch of its new Google Photos app in May.

10. Nokia Here, the digital mapping service Uber had been interested in buying, just got scooped up by a trio of German car makers.Daimler, Audi, and BMW collectively purchased Nokia Here for $US2.71 billion.

NOW WATCH: Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.