REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks after unveiling the Dragon V2 spacecraft in Hawthorne, California May 29, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s all the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple has hired an executive from Fiat Chrysler who is an expert in car manufacturing. People have been speculating over the last few months that the company could be working on an electric car.

2. SpaceX has completed a month-long investigation into why its Falcon 9 rocket exploded. A single, one-inch thick steel component called a strut broke at just 2G.

3. An update to Microsoft’s website is raising some questions about the lifecycle of Windows 10. Even though this is supposed to be the last version of Windows, it is only offering a 10-year support period right now.

4. Apple could cut the 16GB storage option from its next iPhone. Rumours are circulating that the iPhone 6S will start at 32GB.

5. The UK is considering drastically increasing the penalty for copyright infringement. People running pirate websites could face up to 10 years in jail.

6. Two of Gawker’s top editors resigned yesterday after a controversial post was removed. Editor-in-chief Max Read and executive editor Tommy Cragg announced they were leaving the publication.

7. Hackers targeting Ashley Madison may have cost the extra-marital affair site $US200 million. The site hoped to raise as much at an IPO, which now looks unlikely.

8. Samsung is launching a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S2. It hasn’t given a firm release date, but says the thinner, lighter model will start shipping in August.



9. One analyst believes that Apple Watch sales will pick up — by 2017. Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster believes sales will hit 14 million in 2016, then 40 million in the next calendar year.

10. Qualcomm may consider breaking off its chip business to focus on its highly profitable patent licensing business. The company is also laying off thousands of employees.

NOW WATCH: Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.