1. Analysts are disappointed by low Apple Watch sales. One study shows that orders have plunged by 90% since it was released.

2. It would be a huge and expensive task to reclassify all Uber contractors as employees. The company is estimated to have 45,000 drivers in California alone.

3. Samsung has announced its thinnest Galaxy tablet so far. TechCrunch reports that at just 5.6mm, it is more slender than Apple’s thinnest iPad Air, which comes in at 6.1mm.

4. European online furniture retailer Made.com has raised $US60 million. Partech Ventures and Fidelity Growth Partners took part in the round, IBTimes reports.

5. Companies are creating human-like robots and selling them for about as much as an iPhone. They can perform all kinds of functions through apps.

6. Reddit is trying to get one million people to each donate $US1 so it can make one person a millionaire. The lucky Reddit user would be picked at random.

7. A new iPhone app lets you do a diet like Weight Watchers on the cheap. iTrackbites does nearly everything the official app does.

8. Apple insiders gave us their view on retail boss Angela Ahrendts after her first year. Here’s what they had to say.

9. Payments company Square has some interesting practices that Jack Dorsey could bring to Twitter. For example, details from Square’s board meetings are shared with employees.

10. Apple’s new iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle won’t work with Apple Music. Here’s why.

