Good morning! Here’s all the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Google stock was up more than 11% after a strong earnings call. It brought in $US17.7 billion in gross revenue.

2. Amazon says its “Prime Day” event was more popular than Black Friday. There were more orders placed for products discounted for Amazon Prime subscribers than total orders for everyone on Black Friday.

3. Reddit’s new CEO and cofounders are making changes to how the site is run. It’s not going to make any money from adult content on the site.

4. London-based restaurant payment app Flypay has raised a $US10.7 million round of funding. The round was led by Time Out, publisher of Time Out Magazine.

5. Eric Friedman, one of Foursquare’s first employees, has left the company. He’s joining startup studio Expa.

6. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi says that it’s going to start selling phones in the US. However, it’s going to take a couple of years.

7. Facebook has acquired Israeli technology company Pebbles Interfaces. It specialises in gesture controls.

8. Flipagram has raised $US70 million, and is going to let users add music to their photos. The company gained 33 million monthly active users in its first year.

9. Netflix shares hit an all-time high yesterday following its strong earnings call. Shares gained 18%.

10. A new report claims that Apple may kill off the iPad Mini. It could happen so that Apple could focus on its upcoming larger iPad.

NOW WATCH: Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.