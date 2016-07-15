Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. More than 140 tech leaders have signed an open letter calling Donald Trump a “disaster for innovation.” The CEOs of Box, Slack, Tumblr, and Twilio are among the signatories.

2. Netflix saw the biggest jump in Emmy nominations this year out of any of its major rivals. It snagged 54 nominations, up on 34 in 2015.

3. Elon Musk says a Tesla Model X that crashed in Pennsylvania was not operating on Autopilot. The company has been on the defensive over calls to scale back the autonomous driving software.

4. $5.7 billion (£4.2 billion) Atlassian just bought its first company since going public and it fills a big hole. It has acquired StatusPage, which monitors the uptime of sites and services.

5. Microsoft has won a landmark appeal over the seizure of foreign emails, Reuters reports. A court says the US government cannot force Microsoft to hand over emails from servers outside of the country.

6. Billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel has given his first explanation of why he supports Donald Trump. Thiel will be speaking at the Republican National Convention next week.

7. T-Mobile is giving people free data to play “Pokémon Go.” The carrier is also offering the chance to win a pokémon-catching trip and money to spend on coins in the app.

8. Nintendo is releasing a mini $60 (£45) version of its very first games console. The NES Classic Edition comes with 30 games pre-installed.

9. The biggest tech IPO of the year soared in its debut. Shares of messaging app Line jumped by as much as 30% on Thursday.

10. Facebook hasn’t made much progress when it comes to race and gender diversity. The social network has released new data on its staff’s demographics.

