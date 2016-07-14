Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. “Pokémon Go” is already almost as big as Snapchat and Google Maps. The wildly popular smartphone game also has more daily active users in the US than Twitter, according to one estimate.

2. Prime Day was Amazon’s biggest day in the history of the company. Customer orders jumped by 60%.

3. Tech investors are increasingly finding ways to block companies from going public. They’re getting IPO blocking rights written into term sheets.

4. Uber is pulling out of Hungary. The decision is due to government regulation.

5. The CEO of this year’s hottest tech IPO got $235 million (£177 million) richer in just 3 weeks. Twilio’s Jeff Lawson just made a lot of money.

6. Ads are coming to “Pokémon Go.” Niantic, the company behind the game, has confirmed it will be adding “sponsored locations.”

7. The Chinese government probably hacked a US banking regulator, and it was covered up. That’s according to a new congressional report, according to Reuters.

8. Apple’s first reality TV show will be called “Planet of the Apps.” It’s about “the world of apps and the talented people that drive its innovation.”

9. The Tor Project has got a new board, The New York Times reports. The organisation, which is responsible for the anonymising Tor internet browser, was recently rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct by one of its most prominent employees.

10. BitTorrent is launching an online news channel. The Verge reports that it will debut at the start of the Republican National Convention in the US.

