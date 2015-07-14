Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the new Apple Watch and iPhone 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Cupertino, Calif.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple Pay launches in the UK today. The payment system will let you pay for items using your iPhone or Apple Watch.

2. Reddit’s chief engineer has left the company after two months. She says that she had lost faith in the company’s direction.

3. Instagram has 14 million monthly active users in the UK. That’s the first time the app has ever broken out a single geographic region in user numbers.

4. Apple’s giant new iPad Pro may be coming in November. The company is reportedly planning to start producing the device in late September.

5. London startup Fits.me has been acquired by Rakuten. The company lets people try on clothes virtually over the internet.

6. Facebook is developing a virtual assistant. The project is codenamed “Moneypenny.”

7. More information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 5 has leaked online. It will reportedly run on 4 GB of RAM.

8. YouTube boss Susan Wojcicki says that its music subscription service is relaunching “later this year.” It’s expected to be priced at the industry standard figure of $US10 per month.

9. Samsung is working on a way to measure body fat through a smartphone. It has filed for a patent that covers the technology.

10. The head of Cyprus’ intelligence service has stepped down following the Hacking Team leak. It’s possible that the company’s use of Hacking Team products was illegal.

