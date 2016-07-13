Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Wednesday.

1. US senator Al Franken has written to the company behind “Pokémon Go” to ask about its privacy policy, TechCrunch reports. The politician is concerned about the Niantic’s data collection.

2. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky’s biggest concern is “discrimination we are having on our platform.” The hospitality CEO was speaking at the Fortune Brainstorm tech conference.

3. PC sales are continuing to crumble. The sector returned to growth in the US in Q2 2016, according to Engadget, but kept dropping elsewhere in the world.

4. Uber execs face daily threats, including people “throwing eggs at their homes.” That’s according to a legal brief the transportation company filed relating to an impending lawsuit.

5. Microsoft has delayed a key part of its secret weapon in its cloud wars with Amazon and Google. The Azure Stack isn’t being released until 2017.

Co-created by GE and BI StudiosThe future of industry is digital. GE and BI Studios have co-created Digital Industry Insider, dedicated to bringing you what you need to know about digital industrial news and events.The game is automatically turning holocaust memorial museums, among other locations, into in-game pokestops.

7. The CEO of Box fired back at Dropbox’s boss by comparing their relationship to Netflix and Blockbuster. The two hosting companies are bitter rivals, and locked in a war of words.

8. Google is acquiring sharing app Kifi. The startup’s core product is being shut down, and the team is joining Spaces, a relatively new group app from Google, The Next Web reports.

9. Google notifies users of 4,000 state-sponsored cyber-attacks per month. Board member Diane Greene mentioned the figure at a tech conference, according to Reuters.

10. Vine isn’t growing, and most of its top executives have left, Recode reports. The Twitter-owned video social network is running into difficulties.

NOW WATCH: You can print your photos as pancakes now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.