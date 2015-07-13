Robert Galbraith/Reuters Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start the week:

1. Nintendo president Satoru Iwata has died. Iwata, 55, had been at the top of Nintendo since 2002.

2. Reddit CEO Ellen Pao has resigned. She faced a severe backlash after Victoria Taylor, the employee in charge of the site’s celebrity interview section, was asked to leave.

3. Taxi app Gett has launched £10 flat fares for London. We talked to Gett CEO Shahar Waiser about his company’s strategy for success.

4. The FTC is investigating Apple over its new music streaming service. Antitrust regulators want to find out whether Apple’s treatment of rival music streaming services is legal.

5. Apple could release an updated line of iPod Touch and iPod Nanos this week. The company could add new colour options to its iPod range.

6. Samsung is creating a smartphone display that’s four times as sharp as the Samsung Galaxy S6. It will be 11K resolution.

7. Dating app Coffee Meets Bagel has launched in London. We talked to one of the app’s cofounders to find out why women love it so much.

8. Google is investing $US100 million (£644 million) in cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. The company offers an internet-based service that can stop hacks as they occur.

9. Samsung is reportedly planning to release its next smartphone early in order to try and beat the new iPhone. It is reportedly going to announce the new Galaxy Note phone in mid-August.

10. Investor Peter Read has left Google Ventures. The VC has stepped down from the European arm of Google’s VC fund.

