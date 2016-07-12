Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. A top Wall Street analyst thinks there is a chance Yahoo will not be sold. SunTrust’s Bob Peck thinks that Yahoo could still choose to walk away from a deal.

2. The SEC is reportedly investigating Tesla for possible violations of securities law. The inquiry apparently relates to the company’s failure to disclose a fatal crash involving its Autopilot technology.

3. Dropbox CEO Drew Houston has slammed Box CEO Aaron Levie. Asked at a conference what Dropbox has done before Box, Houston said “generating cash.”

4. The departed Hyperloop One cofounder claims harassment by a former colleague, BuzzFeed reports. Brogan Bambrogan abruptly left the company recently.

5. Whistleblower Chelsea Manning confirmed she tried to commit suicide. Manning was jailed in 2013 for leaking classified documents to whistleblowing website Wikileaks.

6. Google used a random woman’s name for its Docs templates, and she has spent the last two years dealing with confused and angry messages. Casey Baumer’s name appears as the automatic dummy name on CV and slideshow templates.

7. The CEO behind “Pokémon Go” explained to us why it has become such a phenomenon. John Hanke is chief exec of Niantic, the company that created the wildly successful app.

8. Apple is killing the headphone jack, and headphone companies are preparing for a hardware revolution. Companies are being forced to switch to Bluetooth wireless connections, or wiring their headphones via the Lightning port.

9. Twitter is going to livestream the Republican and Democratic conventions. Wired reports the social network has scored a deal to broadcast the US political conventions.

10. A bug in “Pokémon Go” is granting the game “full access” to players’ Google accounts, Engadget reports. Niantic says it is working on a fix.

