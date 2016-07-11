Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. Nintendo’s shares are going parabolic. The company just brought out Pokémon Go, an augmented reality smartphone app, and it is proving wildly popular.

2. The supply of new bitcoins was cut in half on Saturday. A major scheduled change means that “miners” — people who create new bitcoins — will only get half as many rewards for their efforts.

3. Facebook is taking away the last reason to watch TV. Its Live Video feature is trying to dominate live events, and was used last week to broadcast the aftermath of a US police shooting.

4. Deleted tweet archive site PostGhost is shutting down, The Verge reports. The site had only just launched, but received a cease-and-desist notice from Twitter, it says.

5. Tesla is experiencing its first major identity crisis. It comes after a fatal crash involving the company’s “Autopilot” technology.

6. Some legal experts think the FBI was wrong not to urge charges against Hillary Clinton over her private email server. FBI director James Comey says the presumptive Democratic nominee for president was “extremely careless.”

7. Amazon’s largest outdoor drone testing site is a field in the UK — but it won’t say where. The company has an R&D facility in Cambridge, England, but it won’t confirm whether that is where it it experimenting with the technology.

8. British currency exchange app Revolut has raised up to £7.75 million in new funding. It is one of London’s first significant venture capital investment rounds since the recent Brexit vote, The Financial Times reports.

9. Google’s artificial intelligence lab DeepMind has explained how, why, and where it is working with the NHS. Cofounder Mustafa Suleyman gave a talk at the King’s Fund explaining the company’s work.

10. Robbers are using Pokémon Go to target victims. The game is being abused for nefarious ends.

