10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a cloudy day in London today. Here’s the tech news you need to know.

1. Facebook has acquired video startup QuickFire Networks. It reduces the amount of bandwidth needed to watch online video.

2. Uber has been banned in China. The government has ruled that private cars can’t use apps to offer cab services.

3. Google is donating $US300,000 to Charlie Hebdo. The French magazine plans to release an issue next week despite the shooting at its offices.

4. Apple Store employees claim that they’re losing out on pay because of security checks. The checks are a time-consuming process.

5. RadiumOne has rejected a bid by its former CEO to buy back his old company. Gurbaksh Chahal was forced out after sexual assault charges against him came to light.

6. Google is going to start selling auto insurance in the US. It already runs an insurance comparison site in Europe.

7. Messaging app Line is launching a competitor to Uber. It’s launching Line Taxi in Tokyo.

8. Apple has released new data about its App Store. Developers did $US10 billion in revenue for 2014.

9. Apple has hired a 20-year HP veteran. John Solomon will help the company sell to large companies.

10. Apple could be about to kill off the iPod Shuffle. Stocks of the product are dwindling.

