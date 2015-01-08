10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

REUTERS/Seo Jae-hoon Samsung heir Jay Lee seen with his sisters in 2012.

Good morning! It’s a rainy start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know.

1. Samsung has warned that its revenues and operating profit in the last quarter of 2014 were down from a year ago. Operating profit was down 37%.

2. FBI Director James Comey has revealed how the bureau managed to find the Sony hackers. He says they “got sloppy” and accidentally revealed their IP addresses.

3. Evernote is laying off 20 employees. The company says it’s restructuring to centre development in Redwood City and Zurich.

4. Soylent has raised $US10 million at a new $US100 million valuation. The liquid meal replacement was launched in 2013.

5. Twitter CEO Dick Costolo has sold over $US5 million worth of Twitter shares. He’s sold $US25 million worth of stock since November.

6. A US official has named the North Korean general who may have been behind the Sony hack. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says Kim Youn Chol could have ordered the hack.

7. LG shares were up 4.7% yesterday. The rise came after a research note said that LG’s smartphone business would lead to growth in earnings.

8. Apple is going to send out new versions of its mobile operating system to its retail employees. Apple Store employees will get a chance to use the software before it’s released.

9. Google has taken steps to avoid a computer crash when an extra second is added to June. It’s using a “leap smear” to gradually add milliseconds to its system clock.

10. A top New York prosecutor says that Apple and Google’s smartphone encryption could stop police solving crimes. Cyrus Vance hit out at the tech companies during a speech.

