Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Yahoo is prepping to lay off 10% or more of its workforce. Sources familiar with the matter say the company is planning to reduce its headcount by more than 1,000, and cuts may start this month.

2. Snapchat is closing down its Lens Store after just two months and focusing on its ads business. It was the the company’s first experiment with in-app purchases.

3. Apple saw App Store sales of $20 billion ($14 billion) in 2015. $1.1 billion (£750 million) of these came in just 2 weeks over Christmas.

4. Netflix has launched in 130 new countries. The company’s stock soared on the news.

5. The Oculus Rift became available for pre-order on Wednesday. The virtual reality headset costs $600 (£411), and will begin shipping on March 28.

6. David Chaum, the father of modern cryptography, has an idea he thinks will end the “crypto war.” Chaum is proposing what he claims is a way to allow backdoor access to “evil” users’ data without compromising a network, Wired reports.

7. Apple execs made a boatload of money last year. CEO Tim Cook wasn’t the highest paid.

8. Uber has settled an investigation into its “God View” tool that lets staff see the location of all its vehicles and personal info of users in then. It is paying a $20,000 (£14,000) fine.

9. The former NSA tech chief thinks Britain’s proposed spying laws will lead to more deaths from terrorism. William Binney testified at a UK parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

10. Analysts think Samsung will launch a phone with a foldable screen this year. That’s according to a new piece of research from HSBC.

