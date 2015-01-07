10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Business Insider Apple CEO Tim Cook

Good morning! It’s a frosty start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Apple is redesigning the MacBook Air to make it much thinner. It could even cut the standard USB sockets.

2. The Apple Watch could go on sale in March. Retail employees will reportedly be given new training in early February.

3. Twitter stock was up 7% yesterday. The increase came after speculation that Carl Icahn would invest in the company.

4. Monster is suing Apple-owned Beats. It claims it was tricked out of its ownership stake in the company.

5. Sony has unveiled a new TV that is as thin as the world’s thinnest smartphone. It’s just 4.9 millimetres thick.

6. An ISIS supporter has been hacking into the social media accounts of US news stations. The hacker has been posting sensitive information using the accounts.

7. Tesla stock is down 9% since the start of the year. It’s been a volatile stock over the last six months.

8. Jeff Bezos has been accused of micromanaging the development of the Amazon Fire Phone. Engineers say that the device was designed for Bezos, not customers.

9. Apple has patented a bendable iPhone. It’s Apple’s first patent for a fully flexible device.

10. The CEO of Sony has spoken out for the first time since the Sony Picture hack. He called the cyberattack “vicious and malicious.”

