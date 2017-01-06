Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Microsoft’s crazy hologram goggles are finally coming to stores. They’re being made by manufacturers like HP and Dell.

2. Evernote has closed another office as it tries to centralise its operations. The note-taking app company has closed its office in Seoul, South Korea.

3. California is preparing a law that would hit rogue self-driving car makers with huge fines. It comes after Uber refused to get a licence for its vehicles.

4. Samsung expects its Q4 profit to increase 50% year-on-year. That’s despite the Galaxy Note 7 exploding phone fiasco.

5. Apple CEO Tim Cook has been accused of being “disrespectful” to the Irish people after refusing to appear before a tax probe committee. 9to5Mac reports that Irish politicians have criticised the exec over the decision.

6. Shiva Ayyadurai, who claims to have invented email, is suing another news site. New York Magazine reports that he is suing Techdirt over articles like “Actual Creators Of Email Not At All Happy The Fake Creator Of Email Got Paid For His Bogus Claim.”

7. Microsoft exec Peggy Johnson explained to us why Nissan is betting big on Microsoft’s car strategy. The company launched the Connected Vehicle Platform on Thursday.

8. The Internet Archive is launching an dedicated archive of old Donald Trump media appearances. Motherboard reports it contains more than 520 hours of footage.

9. Drone company DJI has taken a majority stake in iconic Swedish camera company Hasselblad. TechCrunch reports DJI first bought a minority stake in 2016.

10. A Japanese insurance firm replaced 30 workers with IBM’s artificial intelligence technology. Fukoku Life Insurance thinks it will increase productivity by 30%.

