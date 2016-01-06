Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Apple is reportedly cutting iPhone 6s production by 30%. That’s according to a new report, suggesting a significant weakness in demand for the new device.

2. Snapchat is figuring out a move into ad tech. The messaging company is reportedly in discussions with ad tech and advertising companies about launching an API.

3. Toyota has hired a six-man team of scientists to create a car that is “incapable of causing a crash.” The Toyota Research Institute will try and make cars safer.

4. Sony sold a gigantic number of PlayStation 4s over the holidays. It sold 5.7 million consoles — taking its total sales to 35.9 million units since launch.

5. The chairman of VW says the company “disappointed the American people and our customers.” Volkswagen held a keynote at CES on Tuesday, where it discussed its recent emissions scandal.

6. Intel has showcased a crazy drone that can follow you in real time. It demoed the drone, built in partnership with Chinese company Yuneec, at CES.

7. FitBit has showed off its answer to the Apple Watch. It’s a smartwatch with a focus on fitness and changeable bands.

8. Twitter is considering ditching the 140-character limit for tweets. The news was first reported by Re/code, and a subsequent tweet from Jack Dorsey discussed the idea in more detail.

9. Humans are getting their first glimpse of the tall sand dunes on Mars. The Curiosity Mars Rover is sending back incredible photos of sand formations.

10. Samsung is launching an incredibly thin and light new laptop. The Notebook 9 is the South Korean company’s answer to the new MacBook.

