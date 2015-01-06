10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a rainy day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Verizon may buy AOL. It’s interested in either an acquisition or a joint venture because of AOL’s programmatic advertising and video content.

2. Samsung’s CES keynote focused on the Internet of Things. It said that in five years, 100% of Samsung devices will be connected to each other as part of an Internet of Things.

3. Satellite company Dish is planning on selling internet streaming for $US20 per month. The package will include CNN, ESPN, and The Disney Channel, among others.

4. Lenovo unveiled a bunch of new products at CES. It introduced six laptops, two smartphones, a wristband, and a selfie flash.

5. SpaceX will have its first rocket launch of 2015 today. A Falcon 9 rocket will launch at 6.20 a.m. EST and will try and return to a floating platform.

6. Facebook has acquired Wit.ai, a speech recognition startup. The company was started just 18 months ago.

7. Apple stock had a bad day yesterday. It finished the day down 3%.

8. Amazon is shaking up its hardware lab after the Fire phone flopped. New managers are being introduced to Lab126.

9. The Apple Watch will feature “hyper-local” ads. TapSense announced the first ad platform for the upcoming device.

10. A 3D sketch of what may be the new iPad has surfaced. The rendering seems to have leaked from Apple supplier Foxconn.

