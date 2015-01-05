10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a cloudy day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know to start off the week.

1. Twitter looks set to launch a new video upload service. The help page is already live, and it will support videos up to 10 minutes long.

2. Mark Zuckerberg’s New Year’s resolution is to read a book every other week. He’s going to be running a virtual book club on Facebook.

3. Uber had a huge New Year’s Eve. At the evening’s peak, there were more than 58 trips per second.

4. The US will impose sanctions on North Korea over the Sony hack. But because we don’t know who is behind it, the businesses targeted probably weren’t involved with the hack.

5. Uber has hired Governor Cuomo’s former press secretary. Matthew Wing is joining Uber’s policy and communications team.

6. Las Vegas Airport is adding thousands of power outlets for CES. It spent $US400,000 on the devices.

7. Bitcoin is having a bad start to the new year, down around 16%. Its value peaked at $US1,147.25 in December 2013, now it’s under $US300.

8. Samsung has shown a new device that looks similar to leaked phone images. The Galaxy S6 may be coming soon.

9. A crowdfunding campaign for a satirical video game about North Korea has raised over $US17,000. It lets you play as Kim Jong-un.

10. Smart thermostat company Nest is adding integration with a bunch of other “internet of things” companies. It announced at CES that it’s working with LG and Philips, among others.

