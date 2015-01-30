10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a cold and rainy day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Amazon beat on earnings per share in its Q4 earnings. Stock was up 14% on the news.

2. Google stock was down 2% after missing EPS and revenue estimates. Google is stable, and that’s boring to investors.

3. Spotify is looking to raise $US500 million in new funding. This could offset the IPO by another year.

4. A Delhi woman allegedly raped by an Uber driver is going to sue Uber. She says the company failed to maintain basic safety procedures.

5. Xbox Live was down for three hours yesterday. It wasn’t a hack, though, just a broken software update.

6. Jack Dorsey went on a tweetstorm to defend Dick Costolo. He sent a series of 17 tweets yesterday.

7. GIF search engine Giphy is raising $US17 million at an $US80 million valuation. It launched two years ago and lets people search for GIFs.

8. New leaked photos may show a prototype of Samsung’s new Android phone. The Samsung Galaxy S6 is coming in the next few months.

9. Alibaba shares were down after the site reported a miss on revenue. Stock was down nearly 10% after the earnings report.

10. One of Palantir’s cofounders has been accused of sexual assault. Joe Lonsdale is named as a defendant in a lawsuit, but he denies the allegations.

