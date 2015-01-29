10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s a chilly start to the day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Samsung reported its first annual earnings decline in three years. Its Q4 profit is at the lowest level since 2011.

2. Facebook beat analyst expectations in its Q4 earnings. Stock was down after-hours, though, after Facebook said its expenses would grow up to 70% this year.

3. IBM’s layoffs have begun. Employees have begun discussing the cuts on a union website.

4. Two high-profile HBO technology executives are leaving the company ahead of its big online move. Senior vice presidents Mark Thomas and Drew Angeloff are leaving.

5. Citrix is going to cut 900 jobs. 700 full-time employees and 200 contractors will be leaving as part of the restructure.

6. The founder of SoftLayer is leaving IBM. Lance Crosby headed up an important part of the company’s cloud computing business.

7. Sony is cutting 1,000 jobs in its smartphone business. That’s in addition to the 1,000 job cuts already announced.

8. The head of games is leaving Rovio, developer of Angry Birds. Jami Laes is leaving to launch his own startup.

9. Qualcomm shares were down 7% after it said that a key customer isn’t going to use its chips in a new line of phones. The company is probably Samsung.

10. Amazon is launching a corporate email and calendar service. WorkMail is going to compete directly with Google’s existing offering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.