10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

1. Apple beat analyst expectations in its Q1 earnings call yesterday. It sold 74.5 million iPhones, far higher than the expected figure of 65 million.

2. Yahoo announced in its Q4 earnings that it will spin off its remaining stake in Alibaba. Stock was up 7% following the news.

3. Snapchat has launched its Discover feature. It carries content from brands like Vice, Yahoo, Fusion and CNN.

4. Twitter launched group DMs and video tweets. The features will roll out to users in the coming days.

5. Apple has released a new iOS update that reduces the amount of space needed to install software updates. That’s been a huge problem for people with the 16GB iPhone models.

6. IBM layoffs could start today. An employee union suspects that urgent meetings set to be held today could be related to layoffs.

7. Xiaomi’s new phone sold out in three minutes. The Mi Note went on sale Tuesday morning.

8. The Apple Watch is going to ship in April. Tim Cook revealed the date during Apple’s earnings call.

9. iPhone manufacturer Foxconn is planning to reduce the number of its employees. It employs around 1.3 million people during peak times.

10. Taylor Swift’s Twitter account was hacked. Hackers threatened to release nude photographs of her, but she denied their existence.

